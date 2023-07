Ranveer Singh is the most beloved husband, and every time he proves that Deepika Padukone couldn’t have gotten a better man than him, last night Deepika was dressed to kill at Manish Malhotra’s fashion event where he launched a bridal collection, having Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt walk the ramp for him as he made the Thai Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani couple his showstopper. But Deepika stole the show with her utterly gorgeous look in a white feather saree paired with an alter-neck shimmery backless blouse. Everyone was praising DP’s ravishing look, and it was hard for them to take their eyes off her. Sharing these stunning pictures Deepika even mentioned how saree is a winner in game of clothes and we agree. Also Read - Project K aka Kalki 2898 AD: After back to back VFX heavy films, Prabhas to take a break from special effects?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

The Fighter actress also took to her Instagram and shared some super stunning pictures of her on her account that made her husband and Bollywood actor go bonkers over her beauty, and we don’t blame him. Ranveer is one overhyped husband that every wifey deserves in their lives, and still there is a doubt. Take a look at the comment of the star that he dropped on his wifey’s super stunning pictures, "Jaan lele meri" Can someone give him the best husband trophy for a lifetime? Because in this lifetime, it’s hard to find a man like him. Also Read - Project K titled Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone leave fans mesmerised, film to be a new benchmark in Indian filmmaking [Read reactions]

Watch the video of Ranveer Singh surprising his wife Deepika Padukone by kissing her in front of his mommy and other members of Bollywood while he walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra along with Alia Bhatt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ranveer, who walked the ramp with Alia Bhatt, left the viewers stunned with her over-the-top gesture for his wife, Deepika Padukone, where he stopped and kissed her on her cheeks, and he even acknowledged his mother’s presence and touched his feet, and the fans are calling him the perfect package of being the best husband to his son and more. Ranveer, you are a charmer. Also Read - Manish Malhotra Bridal Show: Ranveer Singh has a quick chit chat with the Ambanis amidst ramp walk; video goes viral [WATCH]