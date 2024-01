Several globally recognized personalities have bravely worn the banner of sexual wellness, gradually inching away from their popular public personas. Not just throwing their weight behind brands in this sphere but also sculpting the narrative around sexual wellness—a theme usually whispered about. Let's circle around a few big names who've dared to support sexual wellness brands globally. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor to Siddhant Chaturvedi: Exceptional performances in Bollywood in 2023

Ranveer Singh

Not every Bollywood titan can claim to be a torchbearer of sexual wellness, but Ranveer Singh can. He stunned the nation in 2014 with his groundbreaking endorsement for Durex, becoming the first Indian to do so. Fast forward to today, he is shaking hands with Bold Care, a brand in India working to reshape the men's sexual health and wellness sector. Singh's bold step is priceless in driving mainstream dialogue about this often side-lined issue. Also Read - Year Ender 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Wamiqa Gabi, Most memorable performances in Hindi films and web series on OTT

Christina Aguilera

American sweetheart and pop music's darling, Christina Aguilera surprised her fans as the co-founder and guiding light for Playground, a brand in the intimate lubricants domain. Her candid support left an impact on her followers.

Dakota Johnson

The Hollywood starlet Dakota Johnson passionately annonced her involvement as an investor and a co-creative director of Maude—a brand celebrated for its elegant toys, organic condoms, and a positive approach towards pleasure.

Cara Delevingne

English stunner Cara Delevingne expanded her career as the co-owner and the creative force behind Lora DiCarlo, a women-empowering sex toy company. Her profound connection with the brand's ethos made her the ideal face for it.

Rob Gronkowski

The gridiron gladiator, Rob Gronkowski, teamed up with Hims & Hers Health, Inc., aiming to lessen the stigma around men's health issues including hair loss and mental wellness. His compelling promotional campaigns are creating ripples of awareness about treatment options for these topics.

Demi Lovato

Pop sensation Demi Lovato took a daring leap into the sexual wellness sphere with her collaboration with sex toy brand Bellesa. They launched the eccentrically named "Demi Wand," ran exclusive discounts for Valentine's Day, and tirelessly championed the normalcy of pleasure products usage. Lovato's fierce advocacy is steadily chipping away at the stigmas around sex technology.