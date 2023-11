Ranveer Singh is known to be frank when it comes to topics around sex and sexuality. From discussing when he lost his virginity to talking about his sex playlist, he is not shy about the intimate details. In the past, he became the first top Indian actors to openly endorse Durex condoms. It was a bold move which got the attention of everyone. Now, he is all set to venture into the space of sexual wellness once again. Reports suggest that Ranveer Singh is going to endorse sexual wellness tablets. The brand campaign is supposed to grab all eyeballs with its crazy wild content. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Prateeksha to Shweta Bachchan and more expensive gifts celebs gave to each other

Ranveer Singh champions healthy couple intimacy

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer Singh is going to be the face of sexual wellness pills. The brand intends to create awareness for healthy couple intimacy. The source said that the Don 3 star aims to break taboos and grab the attention of everyone. Earlier, he was the face of Durex condoms. It seems now he will endorse supplements and wellness tablets for a firm named Bold Care. The source said, "The brand is in talks with Ranveer and discussing commercials." He is apparently keen to come out with a campaign that is wild with his extra energy. The source further said, "Ranveer stands for energy, and so does Bold Care's sexual wellness supplements. Both of them go wild when needed."

Ranveer Singh on the professional front

The young star is going to be the new Don in the franchise. The announcement was made in a big way by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. He will also be seen in the film, Simmba. Ranveer Singh is a part of the movie along with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tiger Shroff. The actor was the hot talking point after his appearance with Deepika Padukone on Koffee With Karan 8.