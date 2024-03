Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were in Jamnagar, Gujarat for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding. The festivities spread over three days and concluded last night with an after-party wherein guests had a gala time with Akon and Sukhbir. After enjoying these three days, everyone will now get back into action mode, that is, work more. Ranveer Singh seems quite busy with films. In fact, as per the latest updates, his work front seems packed even when he will welcome his first child.

Ranveer Singh to work with Aditya Dhar next?

New reports have surfaced claiming that Ranveer Singh is in talks for an action thriller movie with URI: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. It is said that the movie has a backdrop of Indian Intelligence Agencies. The film will feature Ranveer in a very different avatar. The film itself is set in a very real, larger-than-life world. The report in Pinkvilla claims that Ranveer and Aditya have met for about 4 to 5 times. However, the paperwork is yet to be done. Also Read - Dharmendra makes another cryptic post saying 'toh hum chalte hain'; worried fans question 'Kyu aise keh rahe ho'

The source claims that Ranveer said an instant yes to the movie as soon as he heard the script. He is reportedly all charged up to be a part of Aditya Dhar's film. It is said that he asked his team to plan the schedule accordingly. Ranveer has given priority to Aditya's movie. Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Ranveer Singh cutely teaches Deepika Padukone Dandiya steps; check out soon-to-be mom's adorable reaction

Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh to begin work soon; to have a busy work schedule

As per the report, Ranveer Singh now has Aditya's film commencing in May 2024. And it will follow up by Excel Entertainment's Don 3 which is likely to begin in August or September 2024. After that, Ranveer has Shaktimaan in May/June 2025. The source claims that the portions on Singham Again can be worked as and when upon working things out with Rohit Shetty. The official announcement of Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film will be made after they sign the paperwork.

So, that means, Ranveer Singh will have a busy work schedule when he and Deepika Padukone welcome their first child together. Ranveer and Deepika are all set to welcome their baby in September 2024. And around that time only, he will reportedly begin shooting for Don 3. It is said he had Baiju Bawra with Sanjay Leela Bhansali at first. But that has changed as well.