Did Ranveer Singh PAUSE Dhurandhar shoot for Deepika Padukone? Co-star Abhay Arora's revelation goes VIRAL

Abhay Arora reveals Ranveer Singh took breaks from Dhurandhar shoot to care for pregnant Deepika Padukone, showing his dedication as a husband during a crucial time.

Ranveer Singh is currently riding high on the success of his film Dhurandhar 2, which is breaking records at the box office. While fans are celebrating his on-screen performance, an interesting detail about his personal life during the film’s shoot has come to light.

Also Read Ranveer Singh's special gesture for pregnant wife Deepika Padukone proves he will be a doting father

Actor Abhay Arora, who played Yasir in the film, recently shared a behind-the-scenes story in an interview. He revealed that during the shooting of Dhurandhar, Ranveer’s wife, Deepika Padukone, was pregnant with their first child.

Also Read When Ranveer Singh revealed if he wants baby girl or baby boy with wifey Deepika Padukone

Deepika was pregnant during Dhurandhar's shoot

According to Abhay, despite the demanding shoot schedule, Ranveer Singh made sure he was there for Deepika whenever she needed him. He didn’t let work completely take over his personal life. Instead, he would try to take short breaks between shoots- even if it was just for three or four days- so he could spend time with her and look after her.

What did Abhay Arora say about Ranveer's care for Deepika?

Abhay spoke warmly about Ranveer’s dedication to his family, saying it was genuinely admirable. He added that Ranveer never lost sight of what mattered most, even while working on such a large-scale project.

Ranveer-Deepika welcomed Dua in 2024

Ranveer and Deepika who married in 2018 became parents to their daughter Dua in 2024. The couple has shared their experiences as parents through social media since the birth of their daughter and their fans have shown affection to their child. They publicly introduced Dua to the world in 2025 and she instantly captured people’s hearts with her sweet personality.

The romantic relationship between Ranveer and Deepika remains a popular topic of discussion in Bollywood. The couple shows their love through public displays of support for their professional work and their activities on social media platforms. The stories about Ranveer Singh help to build his reputation as an actor who shows dedication to his craft and as a husband who shows love to his wife and his children.

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