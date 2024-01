Deepika Padukone has clocked 38 years yesterday. Yes, that's right. That gorgeous beauty is 38! Doesn't look it, does she? Well, while everyone waited for a mushy birthday post by Ranveer Singh, the actor surprised us by taking his lady love out on a quiet dinner late last night. The two of them were spotted in the city late last night after enjoying their dinner date. Netizens are going gaga over the couple and are having a field day discussing their third wedding. Yep, you read that right.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone enjoy a quiet dinner date

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone went lowkey with the latter's birthday celebrations this time. They had a quite cosy birthday dinner in the city. The Bajirao Mastani duo was seen leaving in the car late last night. The two of them did not pose for the paparazzi. Ranveer did gesture at the paps though. And like the gentleman that he is, Ranveer opened the car door for Deepika before getting in himself. Pictures of Dipika and Ranveer were shared on Reddit and it went viral. Also Read - Deepika Padukone’s fitness secret revealed; here's what the Fighter actress eats before sleeping

Netizens have a field day discussing Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's third wedding

Well, amid the open relationship controversy, netizens had some fun discussing their possible third marriage. They look like they are in their dating phase, some felt. People discussed the destination to their wedding trousseau and more in the comments, just in good humour. One of the Redditors commented that Deepika and Ranveer spent their New Year's in Alibaug where they own a lavish property. The comments and the whole thread are quite hilarious. Have a look at the thread and snapshots of the comments here: Also Read - Deepika Padukone birthday: Rs 1050 crores riding on the beauty in 2024; check her net worth, assets and more

Deepika Padukone talks about having a kid with Ranveer Singh

In an interview with Vogue Singapore, the Jawan beauty shared her plans of expanding her family with Ranveer Singh. The actress shared that she and Ranveer love kids and are looking forward to the day when they will have their own family.

On the work front, Deepika has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and others. She and Ranveer will be seen in Singham Again. Ranveer also has Don 3. Deepika has Kalki 2989 AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.