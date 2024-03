Ranveer Singh’s excitement is at a peak as he is all set to play the best role of his life. The Don 3 actor announced becoming a father as his wife and Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is expecting their first child. After making an adorable announcement, Deepika and Ranveer made heads turn at their twinned at the airport in white. Both Ranveer and Deepika were beaming with joy and the fans too went berserk seeing them at the airport. Deepika was exuding royalty in the long white dress paired with the white jacket, while hubby Ranveer happily matched with the lady love of his life. Also Read - Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and more celebrity couples pregnancy announcements that left fans shocked

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates.

Watch the video of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone making heads turn at the airport as they reach Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.

Ranveer and Deepika got mobbed by a huge crowd at the Jamnagar airport, and our Don 3 star turned his bodyguard as this time he was protecting his wife and the little one too. Ranveer is every bit goal, like Deepika had said on Karan Johar's show she is married to Rocky Randhawa for real (speaking about Singh's character from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani). The boy proves it every time why Deepika couldn't have found better than him.

Deepika Padukone broke the internet yesterday by sharing the news of her pregnancy. The actress took to her Instagram and shared the news of the arrival time of her baby which is September 2024. Fans indeed cannot wait to see Deepika set fashion goals in her pregnancy.

Watch the video of Deepika Padukone