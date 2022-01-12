has earned the tag of being the best boyfriend and now husband. His mush is something that often makes you go awe. His love for is witnessed by the world and one always craves to have a beloved partner like him. Lucky Deepika! The actress just a while ago dropped a picture of her hair flip that was an epic fail, However, her husband still wants to get lost in that hair. He dropped a lovely dovey comment on Deepika's epic hair flip post, " Teri zulfon mein khoya rahoon…", with kissing emoticons. while netizens failed to see his romantic side and dropped hilarious comments on the same. One user asked if he is dandruff, while another user commented, said that he should let Deepika comb her hair first. Take a look at the hilarious comments right below. Also Read - Salman Khan, Aamir dominated 2010s with 12 blockbusters, 8 year-end grossers – who'll own 2020s; will SRK make a comeback?

Also Read - Pushpa box office collection 4th Tuesday: Allu Arjun starrer drops below a crore in Hindi belt for the first time since release

Ranveer and Deepika are one of the most popular and loved couple in tinsel town. Ranveer in an interview with us revealed that Deepika is his boss in every aspect, the actress was also the producer of his film 83 helmed by Kabir Khan. The actor called 2018 an amazing ear because he got married to the love of his life. " The highlight of the year which is my marriage, my wife curated such a beautiful wedding. I keep on telling her, I didn't have the vision of this which she created in our wedding, even I would have never dreamt of it, so full credit to her. It was a fairytale, everything was just BEAUTIFUL". Ranveer And Deepika are married for three years now nd they dated for almost six years Their love is something that will make you believe in magic!.