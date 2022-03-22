Ranveer Singh was Bappi Lahiri's choice to play him in his biopic; Bappa Lahiri shares details

Bappi Lahiri was one of the most iconic singers. He started the trend of Disco in the industry. His demise has left his fans and dear ones extremely shattered. And now his son Bappa Lahiri is planning to have a biopic of his father Bappi Lahiri. In conversation with India Today, Bappa Lahiri revealed that he had an intention to make a biopic on his father and was always his dad's first choice. Bappa said, "This was three-four years back, we were having a couple of meetings with producers and dad loved Ranveer Singh. He was his favourite. So he always wished that he did his biopic if at all somebody had to act. He wanted him. But now, let's see what happens." Also Read - The Kashmir Files box office collection: Vivek Agnihotri’s film BEATS Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s 83 and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

When asked Bappa if Ranveer has been approached for the same, he revealed, "We haven't spoken to Ranveer yet. We still have to finish the writing and pre-production work. We are getting a lot of offers but we are still figuring out. We haven't gone to that stage yet where we approach the actor. Ranveer has the same qualities as my dad and he knows his music. He is a big fan of dad and respects him. So ideally, even if you ask me, I think he would be perfect to play Bappi Lahiri."

We wonder if Ranveer will agree to do a biopic film as in the last release he played Kapil Dev's role in 83. Though it wasn't a biopic but a real-life character. Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 15 2022 and the entire industry mourned over his death.