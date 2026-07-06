Ranveer Singh was DUPED into doing a CONTROVERSIAL photoshoot? Mukesh Khanna once made a revelation that SHOCKED everyone

Ranveer Singh turns 41: Revisit why Mukesh Khanna opposed Ranveer playing Shaktimaan, revealing how the actor's controversial nude photoshoot and his changing stance on it left the veteran unconvinced.

Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 41st birthday today, July 6. The actor has been making headlines ever since his Dhurandhar became a blockbuster hit and also due to his fallout with Farhan Akhtar over Don 3. Before this, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has openly expressed his doubts about Ranveer stepping into the iconic role of Shaktimaan for a potential big-screen reboot.

Why Mukesh Khanna don't want Ranveer as Shaktimaan?

Khanna, who originally played the superhero on television decades ago, said that even after two meetings during which Ranveer tried to convince him, he remains unconvinced. A big reason behind his hesitation, according to Khanna, is Ranveer’s controversial nude photoshoot for a magazine. He claimed that Ranveer told him he was duped into doing it, but later said publicly that he wasn’t ashamed of it.

Ranveer was duped over nude photoshoot?

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Khanna said, “He tried to tell me that he didn’t know what was happening because he was shuttling between shoots, and that he was duped and betrayed. I felt sympathy for him, but some time later, he went and told the press that he wasn’t ashamed of the shoot. Now that you’ve brought this topic up, let’s address it properly. He said that he was comfortable with it, and I reacted in a video, saying that he might be comfortable, but we aren’t.”

Why did Ranveer not take legal action?

Khanna wondered why Ranveer didn’t take legal action if he was duped. “I would’ve. He told me that he was contractually bound to not have any say about the photos. I wasn’t convinced, because only months ago, he said that he was comfortable with it. And then he claimed to have been betrayed. Even his wife supported him,” he said.

FIR against Ranveer over nude photoshoot

A Mumbai-based NGO filed a police complaint against the actor shortly after the photos were published online. In an accompanying interview, he told Paper magazine, “It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been dn fking naked. You can see my f**king soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a sh*t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable.”

Photographer Ashish Shah, who captured the photos, told ETimes that Ranveer was very comfortable. “Ranveer was not shy or conscious. He performed very well. There was big and healthy mutual respect for each other,” he said. Kshitij Kankaria, the shoot’s creative director, told Brut that the photos were never sent over email for fear of leaks. “So, we would never send emails and send these images on the internet. It was always with the pen drive, very secretly taken to a printing lab, developing lab and then you have to delete everything from there and take it back. Something like this can really go wrong so we were really, really careful,” he said.

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