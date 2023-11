Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in 2018. But they had been engaged since 2015. Ranveer Singh spilt it all on Koffee With Karan 8's premiere episode. The two dated each other for a while before trying the knot in Italy. DeepVeer's explosive revelations in the episode got wide reactions from fans. And now, Gulshan Devaiah, who worked with Deepika and Ranveer in Ram Leela has shared what happened on the sets between the two stars. Also Read - Deepika Padukone mocked at a university event over 'relationships'; fans defend her [Check Reactions]

Gulshan Devaiah shares what happened between Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone on sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie

Gulshan Devaiah told Jist Townhall, as per the Koimoi.com report, that he initially did not see any spark between Deepika and Ranveer. He guessed Ranveer Singh was very much into Deepika Padukone. It was during the Mumbai schedule which went on for 25 days. And thereafter, when they began shooting in Udaipur, he was surprised and was like 'What? When did this happen?', hinting that they might have begun dating back then. Gulshan also shares that Ranveer Singh was very serious about Deepika. However, in his head, Gulshan felt that Deepika was not falling for him. He felt sorry for Ranveer too. And see how fast the night changed. They have been married for almost 5 years now. Also Read - Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh happily oblige fans with selfies at a wedding; check VIRAL pics and videos

Well, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been together for a long time. They have been setting major couple goals too. Be it with their fashion statements, their PDA, in real or on social media or the way they cheer on each other and support each other. Also Read - Top 5 reasons that make Indian youth believe in real love like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Koffee With Karan 8

Recently, when the Jawan actress and the Simmba star appeared on Koffee With Karan 8, the actress revealed that she was in an open relationship before Ranveer Singh proposed to her. The actress shared that while she was with other people, in the back of her mind, she always had Ranveer. The statement went viral and was not received well. Deepika got trolled for the same. But the two of them have kept their past in past and are in a healthier space right now.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, It is a Siddharth Anand directorial movie. She also has Singham Again which also features Ranveer Singh as Simmba.