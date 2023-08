Ranveer Singh surely knows how to win over the crowd. The actor, who is currently basking in the success of his latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, was in attendance at the screening of singer AP Dhillon’s documentary AP Dhillon: One of a Kind in Mumbai on Wednesday night. The actor, who is known for his dynamic personality and energetic persona on and off screen, won over the audiences present inside the theaters as he crooned the singer’s chartbuster track Brown Munde. Also Read - Asha Bhosle slams makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani for their 'inability to compose original songs'

In a video going viral on social media, Ranveer can be seen standing amid the audiences and singing Brown Munde. He also gathered people around him to join in while AP Dhillon stood in front of the screen and looked visibly overwhelmed by Ranveer’s enthusiasm. Watch: Also Read - Don 3: Farhan Akhtar has THIS to say to those NOT convinced with Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan

Ranveer also won hearts with his fashion choice at the screening of AP Dhillon: One of a Kind. The actor wore an off-white co-ord set and paired it with a statement layered necklace. The actor finished the look by opting for his signature diamond studs and a pair of oversized sunglasses. Also Read - AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind screening: Salman Khan looks dashing, Ranveer Singh proves he's life of any party [View Pics]

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was recently announced as the new lead in Farhan Akhtar’s blockbuster action film franchise, Don. Recently, the actor took to his social media account to post a gratitude note for the makers and also lauded Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan for their work in the franchise.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer wrote, “Gosh! I’ve been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time! As a child I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema.”

He further added, “I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a ‘hindi film hero’. Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They’ve shaped the person and actor that I am. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream.”

Ranveer added, “I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years.”

Don 3 is expected to go on floors in mid-2024 and is slated for a theatrical release in 2025.