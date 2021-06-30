Ranveer Singh's appearance in a dramatic sky-blue tracksuit proves to be great material for meme makers – see hilarious memes

Ranveer Singh is known for his quirky style statements. He often takes the internet by storm with his fashion choices that never fails to amuse his fans and industry colleagues. And this time, Ranveer has added Italian flamboyance to his unconventional fashion sense. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, Ranveer Singh and 7 more Bollywood actors who exposed the dirty side of the film industry
Also Read - Ranveer Singh's latest photoshoot in Gucci will instantly remind you of rock stars like Jared Leto, Axl Rose and George Harrison
Ranveer uploaded three back-to-back pictures donning a shiny sky-blue tracksuit and a huge gold necklace around his neck. He wears his hair long and sports oversized tinted glasses for the photo-op that has been shot indoors. The first picture is snapped near a bunker bed. While the second one has Ranveer in a Gucci monogram trench coat placed stylishly on his shoulder, as he holds a Black Jackie bag against a vintage mirror. The third picture is captured in front of an old elevator. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and more: Throwback to the time when our most loved celeb couples got married
His latest style quirk draws inspiration from Gucci's Creative Director Alessandro Michele's signature long hair, chunky jewellery and signature red hat. And within minutes, reactions poured in from his industry friends and fans. His fashion has proved to be great material for meme makers.
Take a look.
Ranveer's upcoming films are 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. He will also be seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.