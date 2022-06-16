Ranveer Singh's co-star Boman Irani opens up about the failure of Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbahi Jordaar was released in theatres and it failed to impress the audience. The film came out of the theatres within 2 weeks despite being based on a strong and important subject. While the film flopped at the box office, it has been receiving a lot of love on OTT. Along with Ranveer Singh, Boman Irani too played a prominent role in the film. The actor was seen as Ranveer's father and his performance was highly praised like always. Also Read - After Shakti Arora in Kundali Bhagya, fans are eagerly waiting for a comeback of these hit TV stars

In an interaction with PTI, he said, " We are in a state of flux. There are many variables to it. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a great example. It should’ve done better numbers, I don’t see why it didn’t. There’s a lot that goes in that we don’t understand. The film is now on OTT and people are saying, ‘Hey this is a nice movie why didn’t it (work)’. Now, what can I say? “Everything doesn’t have a tangible answer. Was it the marketing, was it the… I don’t know. William Goldman (American screenwriter) once famously said, ‘Nobody knows anything. If we knew, why isn’t every film a superhit?". Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Top actress' tantrums on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12; Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya on Dheeraj Dhoopar's exit and more

Ranveer Singh's 83 too flopped at the box office Also Read - Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar share a passionate kiss under water during their Maldivian vacation [Watch]

Well, we wonder if Ranveer's magic is slowly fading among the audience because his earlier release 83 helmed by Kabir Khan too wasn't a box office hit. The film was based on India's first world cup win in cricket and it was one of the most awaited films after the pandemic. However, the film was released during the Omicron threat and it is reported that this is the reason why Ranveer Singh starrer failed to attract an audience at the box office. Boman too was a part of this film.

Right now Ranveer is awaiting the release of his next film directed by who is backing his comeback as a filmmaker after - almost 6 years later. The film features as the leading lady. It also has and playing prominent roles. We hope this film manages to hit the right chord of the audience