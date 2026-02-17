Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 in trouble? BMC seeks to BLACKLIST Aditya Dhar's film due to...

Starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2, aka Dhurandhar The Revenge's production house, Aditya Dhar's B62 Studios, has run into trouble over shooting-related issues. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has raised issues with the production house.

Fans who are anxious to watch the next chapter unfold have been building anticipation for Dhurandhar's sequel ever since its huge success. As it explores the aftermath of Rehman Dakait's killing and the ensuing repercussions, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is anticipated to carry on the gripping adventure of Hamza Ali, also known as Jaskirat Singh. The sequel has been one of the most talked-about forthcoming action dramas, and expectations are already quite high.

But the movie is embroiled in controversy ahead of its much-awaited release.

Dhurandhar The Revenge is in trouble over...

Starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2, aka Dhurandhar The Revenge's production house, Aditya Dhar's B62 Studios, has run into trouble over shooting-related issues. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has raised issues with the production house. According to the Indian Express, the BMC has taken serious note of the situation and sought strict action against the production team.

What was the issue all about?

According to officials, B62 Studios, the film's production company, routinely violated safety and permit regulations during the shooting process. According to reports, two generator vans were utilised during a shot on a building terrace without the required permissions from local authorities, which is what started the uproar.

The local authority has responded by recommending a ₹1 lakh fine and taking steps to permanently bar the production company from obtaining future filming permits. The ₹25,000 security deposit that was paid during the authorisation procedure is said to have been lost as part of the action.

According to additional reports, the proposal was approved for further action by the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) of Zone 1's A Ward office. Two additional applicants associated with the production were then prohibited from submitting new requests for permission through the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Limited.

