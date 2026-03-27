Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is a massive Box Office BLOCKBUSTER, but why is it still struggling to beat two films globally?

Even though Dhurandhar 2 has had an explosive start, the film hasn't been able to chase down two big milestones. Read on to know what these are.

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which features Ranveer Singh as the protagonist, is achieving exactly what the fans had expected it to. The film has not only smashed several Box Office records, but also been successful in living up to the viewers' expectations. Jio Studios has also shared that within about eight days of its release, the film has successfully earned Rs 690 crore in India and Rs 1,088 crore worldwide. On day 8 alone, the film earned Rs 53 crore across 19,493 shows.

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