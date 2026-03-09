Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 paid previews SMASH records, ticket prices go up to Rs 2900?

After Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is making waves with its advance box office collection. According to reports, the film is close to breaking Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG record.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has become one of the most talked-about films of this year. There are still 9 days until the film's release, but the excitement among audiences is clearly visible. After the film's trailer came out, advance bookings and ticket sales set records in the initial days. Ranveer Singh is playing the lead role in the film.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking record

The release of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 has been fixed for March 19, while its paid preview shows will start from March 18. According to the report, more than two lakh tickets have been sold for these preview shows so far. With the increase in ticket sales, the revenue of the film is also increasing rapidly. So far, the film has earned around Rs. 12.29 crore, that too without block seats. If the block seats are also added, the total collection has reached about Rs. 18.1 crore.

Looking at the speed of the film's ticket sales, it is believed that the film can break many records during the paid previews. Trade experts estimate that the film could earn around Rs 30-35 crore through preview shows. If that happens, it will be a big achievement for any film. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is off to a great start at the box office.

Will Dhurandhar be able to beat They Call Him OG's record?

Currently, Telugu film They Call Him OG holds the record for the highest earnings from paid previews. The film earned Rs 21 crore at the box office. But looking at the current trend, it is believed that Dhurandhar 2 can surpass this record as well. With the enthusiasm that the film is showing among the audience, it is expected that it can perform well at the box office even after its release.

What is the Dhurandhar 2 ticket price?

According to trade reports, the film is expected to cross the Rs 2000 crore mark at the box office. At the same time, the ticket price of its paid preview in some cities starts from Rs 180 and reaches up to about Rs 2900.

The first part of this film, Dhurandhar, was released in December last year, and it achieved great success at the box office. In India, the film collected around Rs 835.85 crore, while its worldwide collection was over Rs 1002 crore. That is why there are high expectations for the second part.

