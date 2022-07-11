recently tasted the the wilderness along with Bear Grylls for India's first interactive adventure reality special titled Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls and the star's 'fatt rahi hai' remark on the show has sparked a hilarious meme fest. Also Read - Dhaakad, Anek, Jersey and more recent big Bollywood of 2022 that tanked miserably at the box office

The actor took to Twitter to share a meme on himself wherein he is seen facing the camera with folded hands and says, "Meri kaafi fatt rahi hai lekin jai mata di." He then asked his fans to mention their own experiences when they attempted to do something despite being scared. And fans flooded his post with hilarious situations that were relatable AF.

Take a look.

When your girlfriend says "listen wanna talk something important" pic.twitter.com/2C0lkTYEvs — Yolo (@littleyoloo) July 10, 2022

Me going to ask my mom for a goa trip with friends : pic.twitter.com/oqiHBNJ4gi — Avn! (@beingavni411) July 10, 2022

13year old me going to the principal's office after breaking the tubelight in the classroom pic.twitter.com/2K9WPbuEOI — ?e?♡ (@InsanelySsane) July 10, 2022

Me from the back seat when my female bestie is driving pic.twitter.com/FzJHaJLSfs — Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) July 10, 2022

Drunk me entering house late at night pic.twitter.com/tzI0Xk3lRI — Chai-Shai (@aashishsarda07) July 10, 2022

when your crush invites you to spend the night at their house pic.twitter.com/VhsNOHQTSf — Srishti shukla (@dusky_drone) July 10, 2022

On the show, Ranveer was seen taking off on a thrilling date with nature, fending for himself, and learning new survival skills as he ventures into the depths of the wild to find a rare flower for his lady love in the harsh forests of Serbia. The episode premiered on July 8 on Netflix.