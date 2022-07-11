Ranveer Singh's 'fatt rahi hai' remark on doing adventures with Bear Grylls sparks hilarious meme fest [View Tweets]

Ranveer Singh recently tasted the the wilderness along with Bear Grylls for India's first interactive adventure reality special titled Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls and the Gully Boy star's 'fatt rahi hai' remark on the show has sparked a hilarious meme fest.