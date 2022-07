A couple of days ago, a few pictures of Ranveer Singh from a photoshoot went viral. The actor has done a nude photoshoot for Paper magazine and the pictures took the internet by storm. While a lot of people are finding the pictures hot, a few are also trolling Ranveer for going naked. Meanwhile, recently, the actor shared the pictures on his Instagram, and many celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, and others have reacted to it. Also Read - South News weekly rewind: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's explosive comments about Naga Chaitanya, Liger star Vijay Deverakonda's emotional moment and more

Priyanka commented, "Major (with fire emoji). Parineeti wrote, "F I R E." Masaba Gupta commented, "The best cover shot this country has seen.Brave & unapologetic." Kashyap commented, "What is this hotness. Matlab kya ?? Khamkhah ka Pressure." Check out the post below…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Deepika has not reacted on the post, but while talking about her reaction, a source told India Today, "She was blown away by them. In fact, she was looped in on this entire shoot from the very start and she absolutely loved the concept." The source added that the actress had seen the pictures even before it was out on the internet. Deepika has always been a big support to Ranveer, so when he decided to go nude for the photoshoot the actress didn't flinch.

Well, has always made it to the headlines for his colourful and unique clothes. But, this time he is in the news for not wearing clothes.

While talking about his movies, Ranveer has Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani lined up. The former is slated to release on Christmas this year. It is directed by and also stars , , and in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is being directed by , and it also stars , , , and . The movie was slated to release in February next year, but reportedly, it has been postponed. The new release date is not yet announced.