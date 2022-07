broke the internet when a few pictures from his nude photoshoot were released on social media. The actor received immense appreciation from fans who couldn't stop going gaga over his bold pictures. However, Bengali actress and politician Mimi Chakraborty has questioned Ranveer's nude shoot wondering would there be same amount of love and appreciation if there were a woman. Also Read - Liger Trailer: Ranveer Singh roasts Vijay Deverakonda for attending the launch in chappals; 'Aisa lag raha hai ye mere trailer launch pe aaya hai...'

"Internet broke with Ranveer Singh's latest photoshoot and comments were (fire emojis) mostly. Just wondering if the appreciation would have been same if this were a woman. Or would you have burned her house down, taken up morchas, given her a death threat and slut shamed her,” Mimi tweeted. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ranveer Singh poses completely naked; Sushmita Sen again trolled for 'vodka bottles' in happy selfie and more

She followed up in another tweet saying, "We talk about equality, where is that now??!!!! You know right, it's your perspective that can change something or destroy it totally. In his case let's broaden our perspective because that body comes with a lot of sacrifice, trust me (no salt, no sugar, no carbs).” Also Read - Ranveer Singh opens up on posing completely nude for magazine: 'It’s so easy for me to be physically naked'

Advertisement

Internet broke with Ranveer singh’s latest photoshoot and comments were ???(mostly).Just wondering if the appreciation would hav been same if she was a woman.Or would u have burned her house down,taken up morchas given her a death threat and slut shamed her.(1/1) — Mimi chakraborty (@mimichakraborty) July 21, 2022

We talk about Equality where is that now??!!!!You know right its your perspective that can change something or destroy it https://t.co/xFCpF3qMcr this case lets broaden our perspective coz that body comes with a lot of sacrifice trust me?(No salt, No sugar, No carbs…) 1/2 — Mimi chakraborty (@mimichakraborty) July 21, 2022

Referring to his nude shoot, Ranveer spoke to Paper magazine about his films and intense performances stating, "It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances, I’ve been damn f**ing naked. You can see my f**ing soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a s**t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Timeliners (@thetimeliners)

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in 's next directorial Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandes and . The film is slated to for a Christmas 2022 release. He also has 's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with , , and . The film was to hit the big screen on February 11, 2023, but is now believed to be delayed because of Alia's pregnancy.