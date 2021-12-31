Ranvir Shorey shares horror of being hounded at a hotel after guests discovered his son is Covid-19 positive

Ranvir Shorey recently informed of his son and him being COVID -19 positive and has quarantined themselves and are taking utmost care of and following all the protocols. After being quarantined in a hotel in Goa along with his, the actor claims of being almost hounded by the guests of the hotel after they discovered them being positive for coronavirus. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and more: Resolutions Bollywood stars should make in New Year 2022

He shared the horror on his social media post and blasted for being treated this way, " As a result of my SM post, meant for the common good, we were almost hounded out of our hotel room, where we were quarantining, due to the guests pressurising the hotel about us staying there. Society’s capacity for unscientific discrimination has been on full display". Also Read - Flashback Friday: When Shahid Kapoor confessed his fights with Mira Rajput go on for 15 days

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranvir Shorey (@ranvirshorey)

He further added, " People who wanted selfies until a day before were blackmailing the hotel for discounts and refunds because we were in one of the rooms. We will never forget this experience. It makes me wonder if the world deserves honesty at all." Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of 2021: Urfi Javed, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and more divas who made the wrong fashion choices

The actor earlier shared that he and his son Haroon had tested positive for the virus after a routine RT-PCR tests at the Goa airport while heading back to Mumbai. " My son Haroon and I were on holiday in #Goa, and during the routine RT-PCR testing for the flight back to Mumbai, he has turned out to be #Covid positive. We are both completely asymptomatic and have immediately quarantined until further investigations. The wave is real. #India".

There are lots of celebs like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, , , and more who have left the town to celebrate the New Year and have been massively trolled for doing this. People are calling the celebs irresponsible for not taking the virus seriously.