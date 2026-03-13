Rapper Badshah to be arrested after missing Haryana Women’s panel deadline? Here's what we know

In Panchkula and Jind, three distinct cases have been filed against Badshah. Meanwhile, Khap panchayats and various social organizations have called for a ban on his song Tateeree, claiming it goes against Haryanvi cultural values. Read on to know more.

The Haryana State Women's Commission on Friday ordered the arrest of Bollywood singer-rapper Badshah over a controversy surrounding his song Tateeree. Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia had given a notice to Badshah to personally appear before the commission by 3 pm. But he didn't show up on time. The Speaker then ordered the superintendents of police of Panchkula and Panipat to arrest Badshah and seize his passport so that he could not leave the country. The commission had sent a notice to Badshah on March 6, asking him to explain the objectionable song and the girl scene in the song.

What did Badshah’s lawyers say?

Badshah's three lawyers said the singer cannot appear as he has a lot of professional work and requested the commission to extend the time. He also sought permission to present his explanation through video conferencing, citing security reasons. His lawyers said Badshah has already released a video sharing his point of view.

What did the commission say about the arguments of the lawyers?

Renu Bhatia said that, as per the notice, Badshah is required to appear in person and will have to explain himself. The Commission made it clear that a delay in appearance on the basis of professional reasons or a video message will not be accepted. Advocate Akshay Dahiya told the media, "Badshah could not appear in person due to professional reasons. "

The song was removed, and the show was cancelled. The Tateeree song was released on 1 March 2026. After the controversy erupted, the Panchkula police removed it from YouTube. One show of Badshah and Simran on March 14 in Mumbai was also cancelled. The commission and several social organisations are protesting against the song. Renu Bhatia called it vulgar and said that it insults women.

What did Badshah say on the controversy?

Badshah released a video and said, “Some lyrics and scenes in my song Tateeree have hurt the sentiments of some people in Haryana. I myself belong to Haryana. Please forgive me for considering myself a son of Haryana.”

Three separate cases have been registered against Badshah in Panchkula and Jind. Khap panchayats and social organisations have also demanded a ban on the song, saying it is against Haryanvi culture. Amid the controversy, the commission made it clear that rules and regulations are the same for everyone, and no one can escape their personal responsibility.

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