Rashami Desai has been in the news because of Bigg Boss 17. The actress is supporting her best friend, Ankita Lokhande. The Pavitra Rishta actress is one of the frontrunners to lift the trophy. Rashami Desai urged all her fans to vote for Ankita Lokhande. Well, the actress was seen at an event in the city. She wore a golden coloured fitted dress for the occasion. Rashami Desai left her hair open, and accessorized the look with matching block heels and a Fendi bag. The actress was brutally fat-shamed for her look in the dress. Trolls have passed nasty comments on her. Also Read - Has Rashami Desai been affected by the turmoil around Ankita Lokhande's life in Bigg Boss 17? Actress' cryptic post worries fans

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mrunal Thakur comes out in support of 'strongest' lady Ankita Lokhande

Watch the video of Rashami Desai here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rashami Desai trolled badly on social media

The actress faced some horrible trolling on social media. Some netizens said that she was gaining weight by the day. Over the years, she has spoken about facing health challenges including a tough fight with psoriasis. The netizens left truly deplorable comments. Take a look... Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain blames Ankita Lokhande for NOT handling her relationship after Karan Johar calls him out for being an incapable husband

Trending Now

She is not the first actress to be fat-shamed of late. Even Zareen Khan and Bipasha Basu have faced similar kind of criticism.

Rashami Desai blasts Vicky Jain's mother on Bigg Boss 17

Rashami Desai has called out the Jains for some of the comments made on Ankita Lokhande. After Ranjana Jain said that actresses were a big investment, and Vicky Jain was spending on Ankita, Rashami got upset. Rashami Desai said that Ankita Lokhande was a self-sufficient woman and he did not adopt her from the streets. She said that while she would always respect the Jain family, what was wrong needed to called out. Rashami Desai was a part of Bigg Boss 13, which is one of the most blockbuster seasons ever!