Rashmi Rocket actress Taapsee Pannu REACTS to troll who said she has a manly body

Over the past year or so, underwent a rigorous fitness regime to become an athlete in her upcoming film, Rashmi Rocket. She gained weight and built the muscular built of an athlete over months. Recently, her look from the film was unveiled on social media wherein Taapsee was seen flaunting her chiselled back. One Twitter user described her physique as manly, but instead of getting offended by the tweet, the actress has taken it as a compliment for her hard work.

"Ye Mard Ki Body Wali sirf @taapsee Hi Ho Sakti hai (Only Taapsee can have a manly body like this)," read the tweet. Responding to it, Taapsee wrote, "All I will say is…. Just remember this line and wait for 23rd September :) And advance mein THANK YOU I really worked hard for this compliment."

And advance mein THANK YOU I really worked hard for this compliment ?? https://t.co/O5O8zMRzP0 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 20, 2021

In one of her earlier social media posts, Taapsee had written about her rigorous training for Rashami Rocket. "The journey from 50 lbs (22.6 kilos) to 540 lbs (244.9 kilos)", to explain her drastic makeover. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the sports-drama showcases the story of a girl named Rashmi, and her journey from a tiny village to athletic glory. The film will release on October 15 on Zee5.

Taapsee was last seen in Haseen Dilruba, co-starring , which released digitally on July 2. The actress has as many as six films in her bag. She seems to have covered all ground when it comes to genres. Her fans can expect to see a lot of her on screens in the months to come. She has Loop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, Doobaara, and Shaabash Mithu in Bollywood, besidres an untitled Tamil film.