The trailer of 's upcoming film Rashmi Rocket was unveiled today. The film that has Taapsee Pannu as an athlete deals with the issue of gender testing that female athletes go through. With her hard-hitting performance, Taapsee has managed to impress everyone already. It is pretty evident that the actress put in a lot of hardwork to look like an athlete. During the trailer launch, she shared about her routine.

The actress revealed that her life changed completely as she started preparing to be Rashmi Rocket. Joking that she can write a thesis about the preparation she did for Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee mentioned that she used to wake up at 5 am during the shooting of her film Haseen Dilruba to go for a run and simultaneously prepare for Rashmi Rocket. She shared her routine. After going for a run at 5 am, she would report on sets of Haseen Dilruba at 9 am and work till 9 pm. She mentioned that she used to go off to sleep at dot 10 pm otherwise the cycle would not complete. Taapsee Pannu revealed that the way her body reacts to any food item has also changed thanks to her routine.

In one of her earlier social media posts, she had revealed about her 'journey from 50 lbs (22.6 kilos) to 540 lbs (244.9 kilos)' and fans were left totally stunned. Taapsee also stated that given all the hardwork she put in, Rashmi Rocket is by far the most challenging role she has ever played.

Rashmi Rocket that is all set to release on Zee 5 on October 15 talks about the gender testing that women athletes have to go through. In the trailer, we see Rashami Rocket going through the gender testing and unveils the dark side of it.