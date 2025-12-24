Rashmika Mandanna amazes fans with INTENSE avatar in Mysaa; netizens say ‘Another banger…’

Rashmika Mandanna's first look for Mysaa is out. The actress looks fierce in her new avatar. Here is what netizens say.

Rashmika Mandanna has been giving back-to-back hits and rising high in her career. In 2025, she was part of Chhaava, Sikandar, Kuberaa and Thamma. Now, after 4 releases, the actress will be next seen in Mysaa. The first look of the movie has been out in which Rashmika was seen in a raging, fierce avatar. As per the small teaser, it seems she was taking revenge on several men in the forest. Her look was full of blood and rage. She was seen pointing a gun at the men. Rashmika Mandanna shared the video on Instagram with a caption, which reads, “Mysaa. This is just the tip of the tip of the ice berg. We just wanted to do something fun for an evening to show you the world now and the serious stuff? Ohhhhohohohooio you’ll see it in a couple of months. So have funnn!”

Rashmika’s fans on social media shared their views on the first look. A user said, “That roar My heart is so proud of my girl!! All the best, cutie, for #MYSAA !! you’re surely gonna rock @rashmika_mandanna.” Another wrote, “Wishing You Good Luck, Success & a Bright Future.” A comment read, “Another BANGER incominggg.” Another user commented, “One and only lady superstar.” A comment read, “this is the stuff that I want right mad actually no words seriously. that roar at last @rashmika_mandanna thank you for this fans on behalf of all fans if you complete the shoot quickly and tell the release date also, we will give a break and @rawindrapulle mam crazy actually you are lady tiger #Mysaa.”

About Mysaa

The Telugu action movie focuses on woman who is not unwilling to stop a war until she gets her answer. She carries no doubts and only the ache of an answer she's searched her whole life. It stars Rashmika Mandanna, Guru Somasundaram, Easwari Rao, Praveen Dacharam, Rao Ramesh and Shatru in key roles. The film has been written and directed by Rawindra Pulle.

Rashmika announced the film in June this year. While announcing Mysaa, she shared the fierce and first-look poster that showed her holding a weapon in her hand, while her face was smeared with blood. She wrote, “I always try to give you something new… something different… something exciting…And this… This is one of those. A character I’ve never played before… a world I’ve never stepped into… and a version of me that even I hadn’t met till now. It’s fierce… it’s intense and it’s extremely raw. I am so nervous and super excited, I genuinely cannot wait for you to see what we’re going to be creating. This is just the beginning."

