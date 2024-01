Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been making headlines that they will soon get engaged. The rumours are rife that the Dear Comrade couple will be getting engaged in March. However seems like the news is far from the truth. A close source to HT reveals that Rashmika and Vijay are not even thinking of engagement they have no plans to get married and are extremely happy in live in. The entertainment portal claims that Rashmika and Vijay are not thinking of taking their relationship to a net level," They are not at all planning to go public with their romance, or planning to take their relationship to the next level by exchanging rings". Also Read - Animal OTT release to get delayed? Co-producer moves court demanding stay on streaming Ranbir Kapoor's film for THIS reason

Rashmika and Vijay engagement rumours are false

There has been a huge buzz around their engagement but that isn't happening. "They are very private people. They have not gone public with their romance till now, leaving behind some hints making people wonder about their bond. The claim about them going for a big revelation and then getting engagement is fake because that is so unlike their personalities.”". Also Read - Following Animal success; Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is 'hopeless' about Bollywood’s future

Rashmika and Vijay are in a live-in relationship?

There have been claims earlier too that the Animal actress is in a live-in relationship with the Liger star and now once again it is claimed by the entertainment portal that the couple is happy in their live-in relationship. "They are living together, are happy and content with how their relationship is going, and don’t feel the need to get engaged at the moment. Also, they are focused on their work at the moment, so they are planning to get engaged anytime soon.".

During the press conference event of Kushi in Hyderabad Vijay had claimed of thinking to get married anytime soon. We wonder what's cooking between the couple? Currently, it is claimed they are on a vacation together in Vietnam.

