Love is in the air for lovebirds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. Rashmika and Vijay are the most popular alleged lovebirds in the south industry. They have been tighter over the years but have kept their mum over it, as Vijay says he won’t be talking about his relationship until married. The Liger star is one of the heartthrob, while the National crush is a diva and they both are just perfect together. Amir their engagement rumours, Rashmika and Vijay’s vacation pictures from Vietnam are going VIRAL. They both look extremely in love with Vietnam as the pictures say it all. Also Read - Following Animal success; Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is 'hopeless' about Bollywood’s future

There is a strong buzz that Vijay and Rashmika’s engagement will take place in mid-March of this year and the couple have even started the prep. Reportedly ahead of their engagement, they have headed for a small vacation to chill as after that they will be blocked with their professional commitments. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna to Vijay Deverakonda: Bollywood stars and their celebrity crushes

The Geetha Govindam couple left their fans berserk with their chemistry onscreen and now fans are eagerly waiting for them to get together forever in real life too.

Vijay who was seen in Kushi along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu had mentioned at the event of the same film in Hyderabad that he is all ready for marriage and is thinking of getting settled as his parents his pressurising him and they want to see their grandchildren's.

Om professional front, Vijay Deverakonda had made his debut in Bollywood with Liger, while Rashmika is enjoying the success of Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor and she will be seen next in Pushpa 2 opposite Allu Arjun.

Watch the video of Rashmika Mandanna from the trailer launch of Animal.