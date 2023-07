Vijay Deverakonda’s brother, Anand Deverakonda, is all set for the release of his film Baby. On Thursday night, a screening of the film was organised, and actress Rashmika Mandanna attended the special screening with Vijay Deverakonda. The duo was spotted exiting the theatre together and seemed emotionally moved by the film. According to reports, some people even spotted tears in the eyes of the Mission Majnu actress. Also Read - Here's why Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will not aggressively promote Kushi

Rashmika Mandanna emotional after baby’s screening

After watching the film, the duo was spotted exiting together. Rashmika was seen wiping her tears, and when asked about the film, she just responded with a thumbs up gesture, while Vijay Deverakonda was seen interacting with the media. He said, "I don’t want to talk much about the film Baby. First of all, I thank all these crowds for coming here to watch the premiere. Inside the film, all these people, including Anand, Viraj and Vaishnavi made me feel emotional and cry. I will talk about the film after 3-4 days at another event". Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda opens up on how he wants his married life to be; compares it to a song

Rashmika Mandanna chose a casual look for her movie night. The popular actress wore blue denim jeans with a white t-shirt and a black hat. She also made sure to cover her face with a mask. Reportedly, the Mission Majnu actress is said to be quite close to Vijay Deverakonda's brother, Anand Deverakonda, and is frequently seen promoting his films. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna is a sight for sore eyes in simple salwar-kameez with printed dupatta; gets mobbed by fans for selfies [VIEW PICS]

Trending Now

About Baby

Baby is directed by Sai Rajesh and Produced by SKN under the banners of Geetha Arts and Mass Movie Makers. The project has Anand Deverakonda, Viraj Ashwin, and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in the lead roles. The film is touted as a romantic love story that revolves around the friendship of two school friends and how it changes when they reach college and meet new people. Apart from the leads, Bay also has Nagababu, Lirisha, Kusuma Degalamarri, Sathvik Anand, Babloo, Seetha, Mounika, and Keerthana in supporting roles.

Rashmika Mandanna forthcoming projects

Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in the action-packed Bollywood film Animal. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and has Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in important roles. The film is expected to release in December of this year.

Apart from Animal, Rashmika will also be seen in one of the most highly anticipated films, Pushpa: The Rule, alongside Allu Arjun.