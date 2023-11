Rashmika Mandanna has spoken up against the deepfake video of her that went viral on the gram and online recently. The actress was shocked and upset by the fake video and slammed the person while sharing her heartfelt thoughts on the same. Rashmika has received support from a lot of celebrities including Mrunal Thakur, Amitabh Bachchan and others. And now, Vijay Deverakonda has also extended his support to the Animal actress in these troubling times.

Vijay Deverakonda extends support to Animal beauty Rashmika Mandanna

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media handle and shared a post about the Government cracking down the deepfakes after Rashamika Mandanna's morphed video went viral. The government has asked every social media platform to take down the video which, unfortunately, is being widely circulated online. "Extremely important steps for the future. This shouldn't happen to anyone. Also an efficient accessible cyber wing for quick crackdowns and punishment will make people more secure," Vijay Deverakonda writes in his Instagram story (sic). Look at it here: Not just Vijay but also Ishaan Khatter of Pippa reacted to Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video. He said that he condemns it and doesn't find deepfake cool at all. He adds that he doesn't think using someone's body or voice without their consent is okay.

Watch this video of Rashmika Mandanna here:

Rashmika Mandanna had penned a heartfelt note when her morphed video went viral. The actress felt hurt to share it with her fans. Rashmika said that it is not just scary for her but for everyone out there. The actress talked about technology being misused. The actress thanked her family, friends and well-wishers for the protection and support. She voiced her concerns saying that had it happened to her during her school or college days, she would not have known how to tackle it. She urged everyone to take a stand against it as a community. Amitabh Bachchan and Mrunal Thakur came out in support of the actress. Rashmika thanked Big B with whom she worked in her debut Bollywood movie, Goodbye.

Trending Now

It is an extremely harrowing experience for anyone. BollywoodLife also condemns such malpractices.