Rashmika Mandanna recently hit the headlines after getting embroiled in a fraudulent financial case. Reportedly, the actress was cheated of Rs 80 lakh by her manager, whom Rashmika appointed at the beginning of her film career. To avoid creating a scene, it was reported that Rashmika fired her manager privately, away from the public gaze. But recently a different aspect of the story has come to light. Sources close to Rashmika have dismissed the ongoing claims of cheating. They have clarified that Rashmika was not duped of Rs 80 lakh, and the duo decided to part ways for "personal reasons."

According to a Pinkvilla report, Rashmika was said to have been duped of Rs 80 lakh by her long-time manager. "There is some chatter about Rashmika being duped of Rs 80 lakh by her manager. Apparently, she didn't want to create a scene about it. Therefore, she dealt with it on her own by firing her manager," read the report.

Rashmika Mandanna's manager did not cheat her of Rs 80 lakh

Now Rashmika's close sources have rubbished the rumours, calling them to be untrue and lacking authenticity. They revealed that Rashmika decided to terminate her manager's services "amicably" over a private matter. "The news of Rashmika Mandanna's manager duping her for money and being fired is false and completely untrue. The actress was managed by her south manager for a long time. However, now they have decided to amicably part ways for their own personal reasons," the latest sources disclosed.

Rashmika Mandanna Bollywood films

Rashmika has not commented on the issue about it yet. She remains focused on her cinematic endeavours, which brings us to her upcoming projects. Rashmika highly impressed the masses with his two Bollywood projects. One among them is Goodbye, starring and , and the other is Netflix's Mission Majnu, where she was paired with Siddharth Malhotra. Rashmika was lauded for her performance in both of the films.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming projects

Presently, she has collaborated with director Sandee Reddy Vanga, for another Bollywood film, titled Animal. She will be sharing screen space with in this action entertainer, which is scheduled to release on August 11. Apart from that, Rashmika is also equally excited to reprise her role as Srivalli in the sequel of Pushpa: The Rise, titled, Pushpa: The Rule, helmed by and headlined by .