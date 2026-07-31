Rashmika Mandanna HOSPITALISED? Actress suffers severe hip injury while shooting Ranabaali and Mysaa

Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly suffered a serious hip injury while filming high-intensity action and dance sequences for her upcoming films, Ranabaali and Mysaa. Read further to know what's going on.

Rashmika Mandanna HOSPITALISED? Actress suffers severe hip injury while shooting Ranabaali and Mysaa

Rashmika Mandanna’s been dealt a tough blow. While filming intense scenes for her upcoming projects, Ranabaali and Mysaa, she seriously injured her hip. She’s been all over the place lately, handling back-to-back shoots, but now her doctors have told her to put everything on hold. They want her to rest for six weeks and focus on rehab. Turns out, she got hurt while doing demanding action and dance routines for the two films. After medical tests, doctors found she had a full tendon detachment in her hip, a pretty severe injury, usually seen in athletes who push their bodies hard. It’s no wonder there’s real concern about how long her recovery might take.

Right now, Rashmika’s under strict orders: zero strenuous movement, just recovery, rehab, and nothing else until she’s better. She hasn’t said anything publicly and neither has her team, so no official word yet on her current condition. Timing-wise, this couldn’t have come at a more critical point in her career. Both her movies are major, pan-India productions that fans have been waiting for.

Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, is a historical action drama set during the British rule between 1854 and 1878. It centers on a legendary warrior’s fight for his people. Vijay Deverakonda leads, Rashmika plays Jayamma, and Hollywood’s Arnold Vosloo steps in as the villain. The movie is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series, and they’re planning to release it on September 11, 2026, in multiple languages.

Then there’s Mysaa, a period action thriller directed by Rawindra Pulle. The story unfolds in the Gond tribal community, and Rashmika takes on one of her most demanding roles yet. She leads an impressive cast including Guru Somasundaram, Easwari Rao, Rahul Ravindran, Rao Ramesh, and Tarak Ponnappa. This is Rashmika’s first time leading a full-blown action film. There’s no official release date yet, but it’s expected later this year. Fans are flooding social media with their good wishes, hoping Rashmika makes a full recovery soon. With so many big projects in the pipeline, everyone’s waiting to hear when she’ll be back on set.

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