Rashmika Mandanna has made quite an impression with her performance in Animal. While the Sandeep Reddy Vanga has got polarized reactions from people, there is no denying that the movie was a crowd-puller. In an interview with We Are Yuvaa, Rashmika Mandanna spoke about how Ranbir Kapoor is a very likeable co-star. Fans have loved his chemistry with both Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri in the movie. Rashmika Mandanna said that he is a very respectful person, especially towards women. Rashmika said that Ranbir Kapoor truly tells every woman that she is strong enough to conquer the world on her own. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda instrumental in helping Rashmika Mandanna do Animal with Ranbir Kapoor? Actress gushes about biggest support

Rashmika Mandanna gushes about Ranbir Kapoor

Rashmika Mandanna said that whenever she would tell Ranbir Kapoor that she thinks she cannot do something, he told her that she can pull off anything in this world. She was quoted as saying, "He's like, 'Why are you saying you don't think you can do it? You can do it, you can do whatever you want in this world.' And he is like that with everyone, like all the women on the set, right? He is like, 'Dude, you girls have so much power in you.' He is like, 'No, go for it. Do whatever you want.'" Also Read - Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna, Ranveer Singh and more: Top stars from surprisingly super rich backgrounds

Rashmika Mandanna says Sidharth Malhotra made him feel at home

The actress also said she felt lost when she was doing her first Bollywood movie Mission Majnu. Rashmika Mandanna said it was a new industry and she felt a bit nervous. The actress says Sidharth Malhotra made her feel absolutely at home on the sets. She says that she always tells him so whenever she meets him. The actress has surely bonded well with everyone.