Who says an actor's job is an easy one? Well, it's not easy to always keep a smile on your face, and even if one day you are not in your zone, you get badly judged, all thanks to this social media world where the privacy of the actors is almost coming to an end. Rashmika Mandanna is one of those actresses who often faces criticism on social media for no reason. The girl is even judged for speaking her heart out. But she has to stay strong.

In her recent interview, Rashmi spoke about how the life of an actor is not easy and they still have to keep a smile on their face despite being shattered from the inside. "There are a lot of times when you are absolutely shattered on the inside, but you have to put your happiest face forward." Even when you are the happiest, you still have to cry. There are times like that, but that's what you signed up for as an actor. You have to be true to yourself in those performances; you owe it to people who give you so much love".

Rashmika shared her experience of being an actor over these many years, and she isn't complaining. The actress gained a lot of fame with her stint in the blockbuster movie Pushpa, along with . She will be best seen in Sandeep Vanga's Animal along with , and she is damn excited about her next as she promises that this is something that will leave the audience excited—and how. Rashmika claimed that Ranbir and Sandeep are creating mad stuff together, and they are the wonderful combination that fans cannot miss witnessing. Well. The fans are even waiting to see the crackling chemistry between them as this is the first time they will be sharing the screen.