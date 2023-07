One of the most recognisable figures in the entertainment sector is Rashmika Mandanna. The actress is regarded as the nation's crush and has a big following. The actress occasionally makes headlines for her personal life. For the uninitiated, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika's co-star, has been rumoured to be dating her. Also Read - Animal new release date out: Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna starrer pushed to December; Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals why

Because of their on-screen chemistry, the pair's followers even want them to get married in real life so that they can spread their fairytale charm around the world. Despite the fact that neither actor really talked about their relationship in public, their outings have fuelled dating suspicions. In the midst of all of this, Rashmika posts cryptically about "falling apart," leaving her fans to wonder if the rumoured pair is still together.

Rashmika Mandanna drops cryptic post On July 3, 2023, Rashmika Mandanna posted a movie to her Instagram story in which former NFL player Trent Shelton exhorts listeners to persevere through life's hardships. The player of the video claimed that occasionally, everything in our lives begins to fall apart in order for better things to manifest themselves. He asserted that often the most difficult path takes us to the most stunning location. Rashmika dropped the video on her IG story, it made people wonder if everything was alright with the actress. Moreover the video mentioned Trent Shelton. According to him, sometimes, better things need to fall into place for some things to fall apart. According to him, losing what you were compromising for occasionally serves as a reminder of what a person really deserve. Sometimes the most difficult path leads to the most beautiful location in life. He mentions that it's difficult, but a person won't understand the storm's significance until he or she witness the growth it spurred. Human being won't understand why someone left their life until they realise that it was for the best. A person's current condition is not where the person want to end up, and Trent Shelton mentions that he want people to believe this. The rain from this storm will gradually dry up. There will finally be an end to the suffering of the fight that appears to go on forever.