National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is a hugely popular star in Indian cinema who has asizable fan base all across the country. Despite enjoying a huge fan base, Rashmika loves to stay close to her roots and place of birth. With her busy schedule, Rashmika tries to visits her hometown Coorg, whenever possible, to spend time in nature, and considers it tobe her favourite. Also Read - It's AWKWARD throwback! Rashmika Mandanna, Palak Tiwari, Nysa Devgn and more celebs would easily laugh off these embarrassing candids

Rashmika's radiant smile

This is clear from the actress' social media accounts, where she often updates herfollowers on her life. The actress shared a stunning photo of herself yesterday in Coorg,where she is seen smiling and clutching a flower. Millions of her fans throughout the country have been captivated by Rashmika's radiant smile, which unquestionably justifies the title of "national crush" assigned to her. Her real, straight forward smile andcheerful features will easily keep her admirers glued to her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Meanwhile, the actress waslast seen in ‘Mission Majnu’ , where she vowed fans with her performance, and she will benext seen in ‘Animal’ where she will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Followed by this she will also be seen in the much awaited ‘Pushpa : The Rule’ in which she is ready to impress again as iconic character of Srivalli.