Rashmika Mandanna was the first actress whose Deepfake video created quite a stir online. And the Animal actress took a strong stand against it and expressed her huge concern over the safety of privacy amid AI technology. After Rashmika, actresses like Kajol and Katrina Kaif fell prey. And even Sara Tendulkar's picture was morphed by Deepfake along with her alleged beau and cricketer Shubman Gill. And even Sara came out in the open and expressed her shock over it. The latest target of these fake videos is Jigra actress Alia Bhatt. The actress's morphed video is going viral online, and she has not yet chosen to react. Amid Alia is the new target. Rashmika once again strongly reacted to the fake videos and urged the girls to not keep quiet. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif now Alia Bhatt falls prey to obscene deepfake video

Rashmika Mandanna, who is busy promoting her film Animal, along with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, was asked a question about fake videos at an event. To which Rashmika strongly replied, "Firstly, when I saw the fake video, I was very scared and worried seeing all of this happening. I thought I would not get any support from the team. The first person to support me was Amitabh Bachchan. Eventually, more people came forward to support."

Rashmika even added that it wasn't any normal video and that reaction was extremely important. Also Read - Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 complete winners list: Alia Bhatt, Manoj Bajpayee and more win big

And later, she even urged all the girls to react and not keep quiet. "I want to tell all the girls out there that this is not normal. You don’t have to keep quiet when something is affecting you. You can take support, you can react, and people will support you. It’s a good country that we live in." Rashmika Mandanna was lauded by many for taking a stand against the fake video of her, and currently there is legal action being taken against it. Also Read - Filmfare OTT Awards: Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and more Bollywood divas make heads turn with their style game at the red carpet