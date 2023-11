Rashmika Mandanna has been in the news because of her viral DeepFake video. In the video, we can see a woman getting into the lift. She is dressed in cycling shorts and a tee. When you see the video you instantly think it is Rashmika Mandanna. However, if you observe it closely for four to five minutes, you will find out that it is someone else. The original video belongs to Zara Patel, a Indian-British social media influencer from the UK. A person had shared the video with a message on how such deepfake technology can also be used to fraud people. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan reacts to Rashmika Mandanna's viral deepfake video; calls for legal regulation

Amitabh Bachchan shared that on his Twitter handle and said that it is a case where the aggrieved party can take legal recourse. Now, Rashmika Mandanna has shared a strong statement on that video. She said she was hurt to talk about that deepfake video. She said she is grateful for all the support she has but wondered how would she react if something like this happened to her in school or college. She said such identity theft should be addressed legally and people should be aware of the misuse of such AI technology. Also Read - Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's new movie mints WHOPPING amount through theatrical rights in Telugu States? Check details

I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.… — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 6, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna played father and daughter in the film, Goodbye. The superstar's post on X got a lot of attention. Of late, a number of celebs are victims of such morphed videos. Taylor Swift, BTS, Bella Hadid are some of the popular names. Rashmika Mandanna is waiting for the release of her movie, Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. Also Read - Animal song Satranga reveals climax of the Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer, claim fans