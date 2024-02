Rashmika Mandanna is on cloud nine after the success of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Bollywood film Animal. There have been strong speculations about a surge in her fees for films. In fact, there were also strong speculations that her role in "Pushpa 2" has been extended following the success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial. However, the actress recently had a not-so-good experience when she boarded a flight along with fellow actor Shraddha Das. The Pushpa actor revealed how she escaped a near-death experience. Check out the post below. Also Read - Pushpa 3: Allu Arjun confirms part three at Berlinale; team has exciting line-up in mind

In the post below, Rashmika Mandanna is seen posing with Shraddha Das. Both actresses are happily smiling for the picture. However, what caught everyone's attention is the caption. The caption reads, 'Just FYI, this is how we escaped death today.' Following the caption is a picture of their feet. Check out the post below. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna aka Srivalli shares an update on the Allu Arjun starrer and it'll make the wait harder

For those unaware, Rashmika Mandanna boarded a Mumbai to Hyderabad flight this morning. However, within 30 minutes of the flight taking off, it made an emergency landing at Mumbai's airport. It is stated that the Vistara flight had some technical glitch, and hence, the flight was redirected to Mumbai. Luckily, no one was injured, and every passenger, including the pilot and cabin crew, is safe and sound.