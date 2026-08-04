Rashmika Mandanna shares update on Mysaa shoot hip injury with the fans: '3rd injury back-to-back'

Get the latest update about Rashmika Mandanna's hip injury here to know how the actress is doing right now. Read ahead to know how this is the actress's third injury back-to-back below.

Rashmika Mandanna shares update on Mysaa shoot hip injury

Actress Rashmika Mandanna was recently injured during the shoot for her upcoming movie Mysaa. Rashmika got her hip injured while she was on the set of this movie. A tendon in her right hip got detached while shooting for a sequence in Mysaa. With fans concerned about their favourite actor’s health, Rashmika has taken to social media to address them. The Pushpa actress has penned down a long note to reassure fans that she has taken a break and is recovering well. Let’s dive in to see Rashmika Mandanna’s health update on Mysaa shoot hip injury below.

Rashmika Mandanna shares update on Mysaa shoot hip injury

Ever since news broke out about Rashmika getting injured during the filming of her new project, Mysaa, fans have been worried sick for her. What makes this injury more concerning to fans is that this is the Cocktail 2 actress’ third injury back to back. Rashmika recently took to social media to give fans an update on her hip injury.

The actress penned down a long message sharing details about the injury and how she has been recovering. Her heartfelt note read, “Hie guyssss! Injuries suck.. and I was really hoping that no one will get to know.. but well Sorry I’ve been MIA but hieeee! I’m hereeee! It happened a while ago ya and this is my 3rd injury back to back.. I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine..”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Her long caption was posted along with an adorable selfie and a photo of a plate with three cookies. Rashmika’s post continued talking about the injury saying, “But well umm the injury is basically.. ummm how do I explain it.. (make way for the biology teacher) So, there are 4 tendons on each side of your hip that connects your hip to your leg and one of those tendons on my right hip apparently had detached and that has to attach again, for me to be able to lift my leg up and stuff.. and this happened during my dance shoot for Mysaa.. my god that’s the most aggressive film I’ve ever done for sure!”

Rashmika added, “But don’t worry.. it hurts but it’s not unbearable or something.. so ya that’s that.. and I feel like this is god saying you’ll never take a break if it’s left to you so here.. let me do it for you! You know all these injuries I’ve had is random af - freak accidents what are the odds.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

The Pushpa actress went on to talk about how she has taken a break from shooting and is focusing on having a steady recovery. She said, “Forced holiday - but hey not complaining at all! I’ve been doing a lot of puzzles - had no idea I were this good with them.. Really really trying not to put on weight cz well I workout and run like a beast which keeps me in a decent shape, and now I won’t be able to workout or run for awhile and if I can’t workout then what do I doooo.. I eat.. and I become a dessert monster.. so uh hoooo!”

She ended her long note by saying, “Well that’s about it.. what else did I miss.. nothing na.. if anything I’ll update soon. Love ya! Don’t worry ok.. Biggest loves and kisses and hugs!”

We hope that the actress has a speedy recovery and can get back to shooting her next project.

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