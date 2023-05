Rashmika Mandanna has carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry. She received much love and adulation for her role as Srivalli in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. She garnered much fame after her popular dance number Sami Sami from the same movie. The Kirik Party actress was soon tagged as a national crush for her cuteness and simple personality. Becoming a pan-India star with Pushpa she bagged back-to-back movies in Bollywood and impressed with her prowess. Now the latest report suggests that she has signed yet another Hindi film. Also Read - Allu Arjun demands record-breaking fee for Pushpa 2; see the star cast's fees for the sequel [Watch Video]

The Kirik Party actress received three big Hindi projects with prominent stars within a year. She is climbing the success stair at a fast speed bagging fourth Bollywood film while one is already in the making. Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut alongside megastar . Her second film was Mission Majnu with Shershaah actor . Their pair in the spy thriller was highly appreciated. The third and yet-to-released film is titled Animal headlined by actor . The highly anticipated film is touted to be a gangster drama. Also Read - Pushpa 2 The Rule: Why is Allu Arjun wearing a saree, jewellery and makeup? Netizens get digging into the plotline of Rashmika Mandanna starrer

Rashmika Mandanna signs fourth Hindi film

Well, all these were her Bollywood projects so far. Her next film specially for the Hindi market is reported to be with a national award-winning actor. The movie in question is titled Chhava based on the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Rashmika is reportedly roped opposite and will play the lead role of Yesubai Bhonsale, wife of Sambhaji Maharaj. Chhava will be a historical pan-India film about the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Also Read - Pushpa 2 The Rule: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to sizzle again in Oo Antava reprise? Composer DSP drops major hints

Rashmika Mandanna’s fourth Bollywood film will be directed by Laxman Utekar. It will be bankrolled by of Maddock Films which has produced several Bollywood films including, Stree, Bhediya, Luka Chuppi, Angrezi Medium, and more. Chhava’s is currently in the pre-production stage and it is expected to go on floors in September this year. More information about the film is still under wraps.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in the sequel of her previous blockbuster hit Pushpa. Fans are eagerly waiting for Pushpa 2: The Rule where in she will reprise her role of Srivalli alongside . Apart from that Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal is scheduled to release later this year.