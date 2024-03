Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most loved pan-India actresses. People who saw her in movies like Kirik Party and Geetha Govindam were charmed by her. She delivered a good performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal too. Her acting as Geethanjali took people by surprise. But it is a known fact that the actress has been somewhat out of favour with the Kannada audience after her split with former beau Rakshit Shetty. It became evident once again as Royal Challengers Bangalore were called out for roping her in for a new announcement. It looks like a new logo or announcement will be made soon. Also Read - Kiran Rao now wants to watch Animal; has THIS to say about Sandeep Reddy Vanga's craft after their war of words

Fans slam RCB for worst ever decision of roping in Rashmika Mandanna

Royal Challengers Bangalore has released new video with the actress. We can see her looking lovely in a black ganjee. As we know, the women's team of RCB has won the IPL 2024 title of the Women's Premier League. The captain Smriti Mandhana and her squad is the toast of Karnataka. Last evening, crowds came out in huge numbers to cheer for the women.

Netizens are upset with the team management for choosing the actress. There are many who feel that Rashmika Mandanna does not respect the Kannada film industry. The actress has clarified that it is not the case. A netizen commented, "Please don't take Rashmika for anything… doesn't have gratitude for where she comes from is what I feel," while another one said, "This post is gonna get the most hate comments for selecting her." Another one wrote, "Don't colllab with unloyal people with Loyal Franchise."

Well, there is no doubt that the RCB fan base is one of the best in the IPL. They have waited for years for the trophy. Smriti Mandhana who is one of India's top women players is from Mumbai. Her statement at the presentation ceremony went viral. She said, "I have a message for all the RCB fans, the most loyal fan base. Nothing would have been possible without their support. Ee Sala Cup Namde (roughly translating to 'this year cup will be ours') always comes up, and now I just want to say Ee Sala Cup Namdu (roughly translating to this year the cup is ours)." Virat Kohli also congratulated the team.