's 50th birthday celebration was indeed a star-studded event. A slew of Bollywood celebs came under one roof and mesmerised everyone with their stylish appearances. Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna, who is all set to make her Hindi debut with Mission Majnu and Good Bye, was also a part of the grand celebration. However, the diva struggled to walk in highly uncomfortable dress which made netizens wonder why did she even wear that at the event. Also Read - Karan Johar calls himself a Christmas tree in his birthday outfit; says, ‘Nazar na lage mujhko’

Rashmika wore a black one-shoulder body-hugging outfit with a bold thigh-high slit. She let her hair loose and wore minimal jewelry to enhance her appearance. There's no doubt that she looked stunning at the red carpet. However, she appeared very uncomfortable while walking inside the venue. She was constantly seen holding her dress and held an awkward smile on her face. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji groove to Koi Mil Gaya at Karan Johar's birthday bash, Video goes VIRAL [Watch]

Her awkwardness was caught on camera and it wasn't pleasant to the eye. Many people commented about how uncomfortable she was in that dress while her fans showered praises on her fabulous look. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: After the massive success of the film; Kartik Aaryan becomes Bollywood's new hope?

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rashmika has made a name for herself in both the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Her recent Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise has gone on to emerge a superhit. She was last seen in the movie Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu alongside Sharwanand. Apart from a couple of big-ticket movies in Bollywood, Rashmika will be seen in the Pushpa sequel Pushpa: The Rule.

She has also bagged Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming directorial Animal, which stars . She will next seen in Sita Ramam opposite and . The movie will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam on August 5.