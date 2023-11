Rashmika Mandanna was shocked to see her fake viral video on the internet that was shared by the deepfake account. The Animal actress expressed her shock by sharing a long note about being hurt and extremely disappointed. She called this incident extremely scary, not only for her but for others as well. Many agreed with Rashmika, and Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan too extended his support to the actress and called for legal action. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna reacts strongly to DeepFake Viral Video; says, 'Extremely scary not only for me'

Thankyou for standing up for me sir, I feel safe in a country with leaders like you. https://t.co/rD9umXhKEn — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 6, 2023

Rashmika just a while ago took to her Twitter account and thanked Big B, and his Good Bye co-star mentioned that she feels safe in the country by having leaders like him in the country.

Deep fake video of Rashmika Mandanna...

Deepfake technology, which can convincingly manipulate and generate fake audio and video content, poses a significant threat to the spread of misinformation and the erosion of trust in digital media.#deepfake #RashmikaMandanna… pic.twitter.com/vJT7Ugc7QR — The unrealistic Guy (@GuyUnrealistic) November 6, 2023

Deep fake video of Rashmika Mandanna... Deepfake technology, which can convincingly manipulate and generate fake audio and video content, poses a significant threat to the spread of misinformation and the erosion of trust in digital media. #deepfake #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/JhL62gG7ci — Pooja (@pooja99sharma) November 6, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video has been grabbing eyeballs, and ever since the actress has expressed her shock over the morphed video, the question of safety amid AI is being raised. Rashmika Mandanna gets lauded by her fans for coming out and speaking about the heinous crime. Social media can definitely be a scary place, and one needs to adhere to such issues for the betterment.

Rashmika Mandanna strongly reacts to the deepfake viral video.

I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.… — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 6, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna will be seen next in Sandeep Vanga's Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor.