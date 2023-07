Actor Dhanush is super busy working on back-to-back films. The actor bagged a blockbuster hit with SIR, which had released in February this year in both Telugu and Tamil languages. Dhanush, at the same time, announced that he will be working with Sekhar Kammula for his second Telugu film and this news went viral for all the right reasons. Sekhar Kammula has contributed some of the best films in Telugu cinema. Also Read - Are Rashmika Mandanna and Pooja Hegde being replaced with THESE newbies in T’town?

Dhanush is currently juggling several movie projects, and one highly anticipated film is with director Sekhar Kammula. The yet-to-be-titled movie has created immense excitement among Tamil and Telugu audiences. Sekhar Kammula has been working on this script for quite a long time now and looks like he is all set to begin his journey with Dhanush. While the official cast and crew announcement is pending, recent reports suggest that Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna are being considered to join the project. Also Read - Worst Dressed Celebs of the week: Rashmika Mandanna to Nora Fatehi, these actresses get thumbs down for their latest sartorial choices

According to reliable sources, Rashmika Mandanna has been confirmed as the female lead opposite Dhanush in the untitled project. Additionally, it is believed that Akkineni Nagarjuna will be playing a crucial role in the film. However, specific details about his character remain under wraps until an official confirmation is made. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun LEAKS a dialogue from the film and it's as powerful as it can get [WATCH VIRAL VIDEO]

Trending Now

If these reports are true, it would be a delight to the audiences in the South to witness the dynamic duo of Rashmika and Nagarjuna sharing the screen with Dhanush. Notably, this collaboration would also mark the first-time pairing of Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna, adding to the film's allure.

Meanwhile, Dhanush's upcoming film Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran, is generating considerable buzz. The movie also features Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, and Priyanka Arul Mohan in prominent roles. Dhanush also has another film his kitty which he is going to direct.

Excitement is building up in the world of cinema as Dhanush continues to amaze with his diverse projects, making a mark across multiple languages and captivating audiences with his versatile performances.