Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda net worth: Amid wedding buzz, know who's RICHER

Amid wedding speculation around Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, curiosity is growing not just about their relationship but also their individual net worth. Here's a look at who is richer among the two!

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Fresh rumours regarding Telugu movie actor Vijay Deverakonda and actress Rashmika Mandanna's supposed marriage have gone viral on social media amid the mounting conjecture around their relationship. Although there has been no official confirmation as of yet, a rumoured leaked wedding invitation card has heightened speculation that the much-discussed pair may be getting married in late February.

Although neither star has disclosed their plans to get married, a number of reports imply that they are already making arrangements.

Vijay-Rashmika getting married on Feb 26?

According to reports, the pair will tie the knot at the end of February. The wedding invitation for Rashmika Mandana and Vijay Deverakonda, which was leaked online, states that the two are scheduled to tie the knot on February 26. The development could not be independently verified by Bollywood Life.

Vijay-Rashmika first collaborated in...

The two collaborated for the first time in the 2018 Telugu blockbuster Geetha Govindam. Their collaboration on film gained popularity among South Indian viewers. The next year, they collaborated once more on Dear Comrade. Since then, fans' appreciation for the on-screen duo has gradually increased.

Vijay Deverakonda net worth

The bungalow where Vijay Deverakonda resides is believed to be worth around Rs. 15 crore. The actor is among the most paid in the business. A 2025 DNA article estimates the actor's net worth to be between Rs 50 and Rs 70 crore.

Rashmika Mandanna net worth

Rashmika Mandanna was born April 5, 1996. The Pushpa 2 actress is among the highest-paid South Indian actresses. A significant portion of her income comes from endorsement deals, modeling gigs, and brand ambassador positions, and she has more than 47.1 million Instagram followers. Forbes estimates that she is worth around Rs 66 crore.

