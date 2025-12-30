Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Couple to TIE knot on THIS date? Check venue, guest list and more

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Date: Fans of Vijay and Rashmika have been waiting impatiently for the pair to formally announce their wedding date and provide more information about their big day, but it has finally been disclosed by Vijay's team. Read on!

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: The actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will soon become husband and wife. In October, the pair got engaged in front of close friends and family at Vijay's home in Hyderabad. The couple hasn't yet released any pictures from their engagement, though. Nevertheless, the report has been verified by the engagement rings seen on them. The couple is engaged and will get married in 2026, according to earlier confirmation from Vijay's team.

When will Rashmika-Vijay Deverakonda get married?

Fans of Vijay and Rashmika have been waiting impatiently for the pair to formally announce their wedding date and provide more information about their big day, but it has finally been disclosed that they will exchange vows on February 26. Because it comes inside the month of Valentine's Day, the date is much more significant.

Vijay-Rashmika wedding venue, guest list

Rashmika and Vijay's wedding is scheduled on February 26 in a royal palace in Udaipur, according to Hindustan Times. One of the historic properties has been finalised. The intention is to make the wedding as private as possible, with just their loved ones present, much like their engagement. According to the report, the couple intends to throw a celebration for their film industry friends when they go back to Hyderabad.

Vijay-Ranshmika's PDA was filled with...

Fans caught a peek of their PDA during Rashmika's The Girlfriend success ceremony in Hyderabad. Everyone's attention was immediately captivated when the actor took Rashmika's hand and kissed it throughout the ceremony. As he gave her a charming glance, Rashmika couldn't help but flush.

Rashmika was earlier engaged to...

Actor Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika were previously engaged in July 2017; however, the engagement was broken off in September 2018, and the cause of the breakup was never made public.

Rashmika-Vijay's age gap

The actors are seven years apart in age; Rashmika was born on April 5, 1996, while Vijay was born on May 9, 1989.

