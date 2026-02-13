Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Did Netflix offer Rs 60 crore to stream their marriage video? Here's what we know

According to reports, Netflix paid Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna an astounding Rs 60 crore for the exclusive streaming rights, allowing viewers to see their lavish wedding.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: One of Tollywood's most beloved couples, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, are getting married shortly after being engaged in October 2025 at Vijay's Hyderabad home in front of close friends and family. The couple may get married on February 26, according to reports, but an official confirmation is still pending.

Vedi..VediGa, a Telugu media platform, recently reported on the wedding buzz. According to its report, Netflix paid the couple an astounding Rs 60 crore for the exclusive streaming rights, allowing viewers to see their lavish wedding. The pair apparently turned down the proposal, though.

The report goes on to say that they are exercising additional caution, especially in light of previous legal disputes involving videos from celebrity weddings.

Rashmika was recently sighted at Mumbai's airport, amid wedding speculations. While dealing with paparazzi, a cameraman asked Rashmika, "Hume invite nahi kar rahe aap?" She blushed and pretended she had no understanding what the paparazzi was implying, answering with a giggle, "Kis baat ke liye?".

The actress swiftly altered the subject, saying, "Film release abhi toh…kuch karna padega."

Despite being sighted on vacation together and making public appearances, Rashmika and Vijay have never formally acknowledged their relationship, despite rumours that they have been dating since they costarred in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).

