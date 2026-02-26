Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding LIVE Update: ViROSH's Andhra-style marriage take place at THIS time?

The wedding celebrations of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are underway in Udaipur. Earlier, it was reported that the Andhra-style wedding would take place at 8 AM, but now there is a change. Read on to know the updated time.

Rashmika-Vijay Wedding LIVE: Early Instagram peeks of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding celebrations in Udaipur suggest that they would combine charm and sophisticated elegance. As the wedding approaches near, pictures from Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's haldi ceremony have appeared online, providing an insight into their pre-wedding festivities. The photos, which were posted on Instagram Stories, show a small, carefully planned event with traditional colours and unique details.

A group of priests for Vijay and Rashmika's Andhra wedding were spotted arriving at the Udaipur airport the day before the big event.

ViRosh's Andhra-style wedding to take place at 10 AM?

According to reports, Vijay and Rashmika will wed in an Andhra ceremony at approximately 10 a.m., and then in a Kodava ceremony at around 4 p.m. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been together for about eight years. They are now finally getting married after what started out as a slow-burning courtship.

A look at ViRosh romance: Where it all began

During a dream sequence in 2018, Govind, a young guy in love, pictured himself living with the woman he had fallen in love with. The movie was Geetha Govindam, the song was Vachindamma, and Vijay Deverakonda portrayed the man who was daydreaming of a happily married life. Rashmika Mandanna was the woman of his dreams- at least on the screen at that moment.

The fact that life had already subtly started writing a script for something considerably more intriguing than the movie was not fully understood at the time.

In 2026, Vijay is enjoying the life that Govind had imagined in that sun-drenched daydream scene. If the marriage of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda today isn't the cosmos having a moment with itself, then nothing is.

Reception to take place in Mumbai and Hyderabad?

Meanwhile, Rashmika and Vijay reportedly intend to throw two wedding receptions in Hyderabad and Mumbai. The Mumbai party has not been announced, while the Hyderabad reception is set for March 4.

ViRosh pre-wedding: A RECAP

While respecting their own customs, Rashmika and Vijay are enjoying a joyful wedding celebration. The couple and their family participated in the ViRosh Premiere League, which included many games, on February 24. Madhavi, Vijay's mother, gave her heritage bangles during their sangeet ceremony that evening.

The couple's mehndi and haldi rituals took place on February 25. On their Instagram Stories, Vijay and Rashmika posted a few pictures of the exquisite haldi decor.

