Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty were engaged once upon a time, and the reports claim that the actress called off her engagement with the actor. In his latest interview, Rakshit spoke about the bond he shares with the Animal actress despite their past. Reportedly, in an interview, he spoke positively about the actress and even mentioned that they are still in touch with him. When asked about the Kantara star Rishabh Shetty and he himself being in touch with Rahamika, Rakshit laughed and said," Rishab... I am not sure (laughs). Me and Rashmika message each other once in a while. Not like a constant touch. But whenever my film releases, she wishes me, and I wish her whenever her film releases. On birthdays, we exchange wishes."

Rashmika was lately trolled for showing disrespect towards both the Shetty brothers as she spoke about her debut film without mentioning their names and just referred to their production house, Kirk Party. This production house is owned by Rishabh and Rakshit, and Rashmika made her debut with Rakshit. Rakshit Shetty even lauded Rashmika for achieving great success in her career and added," She always had big dreams. She is achieving it. She should be given credit for that."

Rashmika has been doing remarkable work in the South and Bollywood industries as well. She enthralled the fans with her screen presence as Srevalli and Pushpa, and now she is all set for the third Bollywood film Animal, opposite Ranbir Kapoor, helmed by Sandeep Vanga, and the teaser is all set to release on September 28, 2023. Rashmika Mandanna's personal life often makes headlines as just few days ago one of her pictures on social media sparked the live in relationship with her alleged boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda as the pictures background of both their houses were same. Vijay and Rashmika are allegedly in relationship for quite a time now and there is also a string buzz of them getting hitched soon. However, they both have maintained that they are just good friends and nothing more than that.